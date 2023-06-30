You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Yarmouth Port

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Yarmouth Port

June 29, 2023

YARMOUTH PORT – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Yarmouth Port. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) at Strawberry Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police blocked off that section of Route 6A while the crash is investigated.

