YARMOUTH PORT – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Yarmouth Port. The crash happened shortly before 9 PM on Main Street (Route 6A) at Strawberry Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Yarmouth Police blocked off that section of Route 6A while the crash is investigated.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Yarmouth Port
June 29, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
