FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in Falmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Sandwich Road at Pine Crest Beach Drive. According to reports, a vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of the bike but did they not collide. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth
June 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
