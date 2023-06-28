You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in Falmouth

June 28, 2023

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured in Falmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Sandwich Road at Pine Crest Beach Drive. According to reports, a vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of the bike but did they not collide. The victim was rushed to a hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.

