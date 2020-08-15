HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Hyannis around 8:30 PM Friday evening. The single motorcycle crash happened at the intersection of Charles and Grove Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyannis crash
August 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
