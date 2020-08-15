You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyannis crash

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hyannis crash

August 14, 2020

HYANNIS – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Hyannis around 8:30 PM Friday evening. The single motorcycle crash happened at the intersection of Charles and Grove Street. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 