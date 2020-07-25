YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Yarmouth shortly after 10 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Town Brook Road. A MedFlight helicopter was too far away so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 headed toward Dennis was closed while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Yarmouth crash
July 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 12 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Barnstable County
- Barnstable County Receives Shipment of PPE from the National Guard
- Landlords File Legal Challenge to Governor Baker’s Eviction Moratorium
- Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Nantucket Saturday
- Governor Baker Imposes New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions to Begin Aug 1
- Sunday Journal with the Woods Hole Film Festival
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Senator Susan Moran
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Yarmouth Drive-In
- Chatham Offering COVID-19 Tests to Those Who Attended House Party
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Expands Shark Smart Program
- Woods Hole Film Festival Moves To Virtual Format
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Addresses SSA Deficits
- Champ Homes Receives Grant