Motorcyclist seriously injured in Yarmouth crash

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Yarmouth crash

July 24, 2020

YARMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Yarmouth shortly after 10 PM Friday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Town Brook Road. A MedFlight helicopter was too far away so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 headed toward Dennis was closed while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

