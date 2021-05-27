You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in Bourne crash

May 27, 2021

BOURNE – A single motorcycle crash left the operator with road rash and minor injuries. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on Gen. MacArthur Blvd. (Route 28) at Williams Avenue. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

