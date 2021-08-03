You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to Cape Cod Hospital after collision with car in Dennis

Motorcyclist taken to Cape Cod Hospital after collision with car in Dennis

August 2, 2021

DENNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Dennis sometime before 8:30 PM Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Guestlodge. The bike operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 