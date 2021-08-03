DENNIS – A car and motorcycle collided in Dennis sometime before 8:30 PM Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Guestlodge. The bike operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to Cape Cod Hospital after collision with car in Dennis
August 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
