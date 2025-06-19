HARWICH – A motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly colliding with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) just south of Queen Anne Road. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Harwich
June 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
