You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Harwich

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Harwich

June 19, 2025

HARWICH – A motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly colliding with a car in Harwich. The crash happened on Pleasant Lake Avenue (Route 124) just south of Queen Anne Road. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 