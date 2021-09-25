FALMOUTH – A motorcycle operator was transported to Falmouth Hospital after a crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Saturday on Sandwich Road at Pinecrest Beach Drive. The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Falmouth
September 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
