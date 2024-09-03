You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Mashpee

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Mashpee

September 3, 2024

MASHPEE – A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a crash in Mashpee shortly after 7 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on  South Sandwich Road at Fox Hill Road. Traffic was delayed in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

