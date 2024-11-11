You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after striking pole in Marstons Mills

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after striking pole in Marstons Mills

November 11, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly colliding with a pole. The crash happened on Route 149 at Hollidge Hill Lane around 4:15 PM Monday. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were possible in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

