MARSTONS MILLS – A motorcycle operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly colliding with a pole. The crash happened on Route 149 at Hollidge Hill Lane around 4:15 PM Monday. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic delays were possible in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after striking pole in Marstons Mills
November 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
