You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist transported to trauma center after rotary crash

Motorcyclist transported to trauma center after rotary crash

August 24, 2025

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at the Otis Rotary on Route 28 about 1:45 AM Sunday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 