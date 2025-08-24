BOURNE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash at the Otis Rotary on Route 28 about 1:45 AM Sunday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist transported to trauma center after rotary crash
August 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
