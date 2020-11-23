You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MSP Bomb Squad called to Joint Base Cape Cod after possible ordnance discovered

MSP Bomb Squad called to Joint Base Cape Cod after possible ordnance discovered

November 23, 2020

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to Joint Base Cape Cod sometime after 9 AM Monday. A contractor reportedly discovered a possibly unexploded ordnance near a maintenance building by the National Cemetery. The bomb squad responded and determined the scene was safe. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 