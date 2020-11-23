JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Mass State Police bomb squad was called to Joint Base Cape Cod sometime after 9 AM Monday. A contractor reportedly discovered a possibly unexploded ordnance near a maintenance building by the National Cemetery. The bomb squad responded and determined the scene was safe. Further details were not immediately available.
MSP Bomb Squad called to Joint Base Cape Cod after possible ordnance discovered
November 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
