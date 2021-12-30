BOURNE – The Mass State Police Dive Team recently assisted USCG Cutter Campbell after her propellers became fouled by commercial fishing gear in Cape Cod Bay. MSP divers freed the ship’s running gear, restoring her maneuverability. It was an honor to help the crew resume their homeland security mission.
MSP Dive Team assists USCG cutter with gear in propeller
December 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Downing Drops Out of Massachusetts Governor’s Race
- Massachusetts Tops 1 Million COVID Cases as Omicron Surges
- Cape Cod 5 Donates $150,000 for Housing, Food Security Needs
- Falmouth Fire Struggles Staffing Shortages
- Cape Cod Healthcare Notes Younger COVID Patient Trends
- Yarmouth Releases COVID Update As Omicron Spreads
- MassDOT to Host Route 28 Improvement Hearing
- State Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly, Job Gains Continue
- Eastern Bank Provides Funding to Help Local Homeless
- Chatham Votes to Opt-In For Opioid Settlement
- Scam Targets Streaming Service Login Info, BBB says
- New Firefighters to Join Cape Cod Departments
- Air Travel Deemed Safe By Cape Cod Healthcare