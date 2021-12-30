You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MSP Dive Team assists USCG cutter with gear in propeller

MSP Dive Team assists USCG cutter with gear in propeller

December 30, 2021

Mass State Police/CWN

BOURNE – The Mass State Police Dive Team recently assisted USCG Cutter Campbell after her propellers became fouled by commercial fishing gear in Cape Cod Bay. MSP divers freed the ship’s running gear, restoring her maneuverability. It was an honor to help the crew resume their homeland security mission.

