Mulch fire causes slight damage to deck of Mashpee home

August 16, 2020

MASHPEE – A mulch fire caused some minor damage to a deck of a home on Starboard Lane in Mashpee. Firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 AM Sunday morning. The fire was quickly doused. No injuries were reported.

