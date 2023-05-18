You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mulch fire damages exterior of house in Harwich

May 18, 2023


HARWICH – A mulch fire spread to the outside of a house in Harwich around 3:30 PM Thursday. Firefighters were able to quickly wet down the fire on Schooner Drive. Crews then checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread inside the house. No injuries were reported.
Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

