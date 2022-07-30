Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man



TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette.

As a result of this investigation, Beau Sander Henderson of Oak Bluffs was arrested and charged with Trafficking cocaine over 100 grams, Possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance (psilocybin mushrooms). Posseession with the intent to distribute a Class D substance (marijuama, and Possession of a Class E substance (steriods).