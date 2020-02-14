You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-Agency Investigation involving West Yarmouth man leads to homicide charges in Arizona

February 14, 2020


YARMOUTH – On Thursday, February 13, 2020 a Yarmouth Police Department Detective with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit affected the arrest of Justin James Caruso formally of Buck Island Road in West Yarmouth. Caruso was located in Braintree Massachusetts at his current residence.

As a result of a five-year investigation involving the Mesa Arizona Police Department, the Austin Texas Police Department, and the Yarmouth Police Department, a full extradition warrant for first-degree murder, arson, and other related charges was issued for Caruso’s arrest by the Maricopa County District Attorney’s Office in Arizona. Caruso was placed into custody where he was subsequently processed at the State Police Barracks in Milton and transferred to Quincy District Court on being a fugitive from justice.

Caruso will be subject to a rendition hearing and subsequently returned Maricopa County, Arizona by an extradition team from Arizona to face numerous charges including First Degree Felony Homicide, multiple Arson counts, and other related charges. Caruso was a person of interest in several fires in the southeast region but never charged or convicted.

The Yarmouth Police Department would like to commend the hard work and cooperation displayed by all of the agencies and investigators involved in this very serious and lengthy investigation.

