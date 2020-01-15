WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi-vehicle crash shortly before 8 AM closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 4. Six vehicles were involved in the crash before exit. Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported. State Police were diverting traffic at exit 4 and were on scene investigating the crash. The wreckage had been cleared by 8:45 AM. Solar glare may have been a factor in the crash.
Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN
Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable
January 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pelosi Names Schiff, Nadler as Prosecutors for Trump Trial
- Barnstable County Health Officials Report High Flu Activity
- Public Tours Offered for Brewster Elementary Schools, Senior Center
- Cape Cod Foundation Collaborating with Cape Women’s Coalition
- WHOI Scientist to Testify on Climate Reports
- Rounseville Named Assistant Town Administrator in Dennis
- Bourne Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize
- Cape Cod Community College Partners with Institute of American Indian Arts
- Chatham Selectmen Reaffirm Priority of Upweller Project
- Exercise is OK For Most When You Have a Baby on the Way
- Rougher Shoving Likely in Last Democratic Debate Before Iowa
- Russians Hacked Company Key to Ukraine Scandal: Researchers
- Sandwich Schools Face Possible Staff Cuts