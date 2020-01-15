You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 eastbound in West Barnstable

January 15, 2020



WEST BARNSTABLE – A multi-vehicle crash shortly before 8 AM closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 4. Six vehicles were involved in the crash before exit. Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported. State Police were diverting traffic at exit 4 and were on scene investigating the crash. The wreckage had been cleared by 8:45 AM. Solar glare may have been a factor in the crash.


Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 