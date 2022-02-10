You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi vehicle crash slows morning commute along Route 6 in Sandwich

February 10, 2022

SANDWICH – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash in Sandwich just after 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 61 & 63. One person was transported to a hospital, several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed the morning commute until the scene was cleared.

