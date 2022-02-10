SANDWICH – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash in Sandwich just after 8 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between exits 61 & 63. One person was transported to a hospital, several others were treated and released at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which slowed the morning commute until the scene was cleared.
Multi vehicle crash slows morning commute along Route 6 in Sandwich
February 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
