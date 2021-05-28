You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 151 in Mashpee

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 151 in Mashpee

May 28, 2021

MASHPEE – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash in Mashpee about 1 PM Friday causing heavy traffic delays. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Job’s Fishing Road. At least one person was taken to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 