Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

August 23, 2021

SANDWICH – Several vehicles collided on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 1 PM. The crash happened eastbound between exits 61-63 (old exits 3-4). No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared.

