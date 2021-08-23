SANDWICH – Several vehicles collided on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 1 PM. The crash happened eastbound between exits 61-63 (old exits 3-4). No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared.
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
August 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
