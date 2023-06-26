SANDWICH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Sandwich shortly before 8 PM Sunday. The crash happened westbound between Chase Road (Exit 63) and Quaker Meetinghouse Road (Exit 61). At least four cars were involved and several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Multi-vehicle crash stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
June 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
