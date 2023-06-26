You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multi-vehicle crash stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

June 25, 2023

SANDWICH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported in Sandwich shortly before 8 PM Sunday. The crash happened westbound between Chase Road (Exit 63) and Quaker Meetinghouse Road (Exit 61). At least four cars were involved and several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

