SANDWICH – Multiple crashes were reported on the Upper Cape Friday evening. Two separate crashes were reported on Route 130 in Sandwich and Mashpee. Another crash was reported on Route 28 in Bourne south of the State Police rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Light snow was continuing to make roads slippery in the area.

Shortly before 9:30 PM, a vehicle slid off Route 6 westbound before exit 65 (old exit 5) in West Barnstable. The vehicle struck a guardrail. The driver was not injured.