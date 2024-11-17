You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple departments respond to brush fire in Mashpee

Multiple departments respond to brush fire in Mashpee

November 17, 2024

MASHPEE – Multiple departments responded forestry units to a brush fire in Mashpee. The fire was reported off South Sandwich Road near the Rod & Gun Club shortly after noon Sunday. No injuries. Firefighters battled the dry, windy conditions to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

