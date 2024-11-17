MASHPEE – Multiple departments responded forestry units to a brush fire in Mashpee. The fire was reported off South Sandwich Road near the Rod & Gun Club shortly after noon Sunday. No injuries. Firefighters battled the dry, windy conditions to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Multiple departments respond to brush fire in Mashpee
November 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
