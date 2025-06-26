Multiple injuries reported after traffic crash in Truro

TRURO – Multiple injuries were reported as a result of a traffic crash in Truro. The collision was reported about 4:45 PM Thursday Route 6 at Castle Road. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring in ambulances to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear but rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station Site in Wellfleet to airlift a victim. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area of the crash, which is under investigation by Truro Police.