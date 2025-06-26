TRURO – Multiple injuries were reported as a result of a traffic crash in Truro. The collision was reported about 4:45 PM Thursday Route 6 at Castle Road. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring in ambulances to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear but rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station Site in Wellfleet to airlift a victim. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area of the crash, which is under investigation by Truro Police.
Multiple injuries reported after traffic crash in Truro
June 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
