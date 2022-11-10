BOURNE – Several people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 12:45 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sbore Road by the Oak Grove Cenetery in Monument Beach. One person was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available
Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne
November 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
- LISTEN: Buckley Talks Sheriff Win and Future of Office
- Falmouth Announces Fall Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Senior Environment Corps Conducting Home Radon Testing
- Swish Foundation Announces Annual Basketball Tournament
- Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility
- Virtual Job Fair Aims to Connect New England Employers, Job Seekers
- Roadwork Continues on Highbank Road in Yarmouth
- Local Educational Institutes Benefit from $150,000 to Boost Diversity Training
- Champ Homes Receives Transitional Housing Grants
- Massachusetts Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
- Bill Keating Wins Re-Election to U.S. House
- Military Support Event Providing Coats to Veterans