Multiple injuries reported in crash in Bourne

November 10, 2022

BOURNE – Several people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 12:45 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sbore Road by the Oak Grove Cenetery in Monument Beach. One person was transported to St. Lukes Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available

