Multiple injuries reported in traffic crash in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – Multiple injuries were reported after a four-vehicle crash in Barnstable. The collision happened sometime before 8 AM on Shoot Flyinghill Road near Huckin’s Neck Road. Ambulances from Hyannis and Centerville also responded to the scene. The roadway was closed until the scene could be cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN