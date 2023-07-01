You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple marine units respond to boat fire in Buzzards Bay

July 1, 2023

BUZZARDS BAY – A report of a fully involved boat fire caused an activation of the Buzzards Bay Marine Task Force. Fire boats from Mattspoisett, Marion, Wareham and Onset rushed to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard. According to reports, at least two people were onboard. They were brought to shore in Marion to be evaluated but it did not appear there were any injuries other than possible hypothermia.

