BUZZARDS BAY – A report of a fully involved boat fire caused an activation of the Buzzards Bay Marine Task Force. Fire boats from Mattspoisett, Marion, Wareham and Onset rushed to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard. According to reports, at least two people were onboard. They were brought to shore in Marion to be evaluated but it did not appear there were any injuries other than possible hypothermia.
Multiple marine units respond to boat fire in Buzzards Bay
July 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
