Multiple people evaluated after collision between CCRTA bus and SUV in Orleans

Multiple people evaluated after collision between CCRTA bus and SUV in Orleans

August 21, 2024

ORLEANS – 10 people were evaluated after a crash between a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus and a SUV in Orleans. The crash happened sometime before noon Wednesday on Route 6A between West Road and Brewster Cross Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were likely in the area. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

