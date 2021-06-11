You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple people evaluated after crash in Mashpee

Multiple people evaluated after crash in Mashpee

June 11, 2021

MASHPEE – Officials were called to a traffic crash in Mashpee sometime after 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. Multiple people were being evaluated for unknown injuries with at least two transported to hospitals. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area and motorists were urged to use alternate roads such as Route 28 to avoid the area. Mashpee Police were investigating how the crash happened.

