Multiple people evaluated after crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Officials were called to a traffic crash in Mashpee sometime after 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. Multiple people were being evaluated for unknown injuries with at least two transported to hospitals. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area and motorists were urged to use alternate roads such as Route 28 to avoid the area. Mashpee Police were investigating how the crash happened.