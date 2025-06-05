ORLEANS – A three-vehicle crash led to 11 people being evaluated in Orleans. The collision happened sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday on Route 6A by Windmill Liquors. Ambulances from Eastham abd Brewster assisted in patient care. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash in Orleans
June 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
