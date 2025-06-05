You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash in Orleans

June 5, 2025

ORLEANS – A three-vehicle crash led to 11 people being evaluated in Orleans. The collision happened sometime after 12:30 PM Thursday on Route 6A by Windmill Liquors. Ambulances from Eastham abd Brewster assisted in patient care. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

