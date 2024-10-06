HYANNIS – Multiple people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash in Hyannis Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 3:45 PM on Pitcher’s Way south of Route 28. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which closed Pitcher’s Way while the scene was worked.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis
October 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
