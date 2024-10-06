You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis

Multiple people evaluated after three-vehicle crash on Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis

October 6, 2024



HYANNIS – Multiple people were evaluated after a three-vehicle crash in Hyannis Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 3:45 PM on Pitcher’s Way south of Route 28. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which closed Pitcher’s Way while the scene was worked.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 