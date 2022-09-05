You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth

Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth

September 4, 2022

FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

