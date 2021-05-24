HARWICH – Mass State Police, Brewster, Yarmouth and Harwich police are combing an area near Hawksnest State Park for a man connected to a domestic assault in Chatham. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public, though people should report anything suspicious.
Multiple police agencies searching Harwich park for Chatham domestic assault suspect
May 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
