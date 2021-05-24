You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple police agencies searching Harwich park for Chatham domestic assault suspect

May 24, 2021

HARWICH – Mass State Police, Brewster, Yarmouth and Harwich police are combing an area near Hawksnest State Park for a man connected to a domestic assault in Chatham. Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public, though people should report anything suspicious.

