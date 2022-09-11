You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm

Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm

September 11, 2022

HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details..

