HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured.
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details..
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
September 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
