Multiple vehicles catch fire in Barnstable

Multiple vehicles catch fire in Barnstable

October 4, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Multiple vehicle went up in flames in Barnstable early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a junkyard at 178 Thornton Drive shortly after 3:30 AM Friday. An adjacent structure was evacuated as a precaution. At least four vehicles were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

