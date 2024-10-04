BARNSTABLE – Multiple vehicle went up in flames in Barnstable early Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a junkyard at 178 Thornton Drive shortly after 3:30 AM Friday. An adjacent structure was evacuated as a precaution. At least four vehicles were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Multiple vehicles catch fire in Barnstable
October 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
