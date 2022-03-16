Murderer of Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon convicted on charges stemming from jail fight

BARNSTABLE – A Barnstable Superior Court jury convicted Thomas Latanowich (DOB 7/14/1988) on charges of Mayhem, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous weapon. This conviction stems from a November 10, 2018 assault on an inmate which resulted in the inmate’s ear being partially severed. The assault occurred at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility while Latanowich was awaiting trial for the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and the shooting Yarmouth Police K-9 Nero.

Latanowich was found guilty of the charges related to the murder of Sergeant Gannon in August of 2021 and sentenced to life imprisonment to be served after a ten year sentence for being a habitual criminal offender.

Wednesday, after a three day trial on the inmate assault, the jury returned the guilty verdicts and the Honorable Elaine M. Buckley sentenced Latanowich to a nine to twelve year state prison sentence to be served on and after the sentence he is presently serving.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins who commented, “We thank the jurors for their careful attention to this case. This verdict sends a clear message that the criminal laws of Massachusetts apply not only in the streets and neighborhoods of the Commonwealth but also within the walls of the correctional facilities.”