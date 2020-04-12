Nantucket blaze leaves one person dead



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire reports that at 2:22 AM, a Nantucket Police Department Officer on patrol found an active fire at a residential property on Old South Road. NPD Officers on scene were able to remove a person from the building. Nantucket Fire Department personnel on scene extinguished the fire on the first floor of the property. The person removed from the home was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police Officers, assigned to the Fire Investigation Unit of the Fire Marshall’s, along with the Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police will be conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Damage to the home was extensive. Estimated cost of damage is undetermined.