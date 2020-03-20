Nantucket Cottage Hospital makes urgent request for medical supplies

NANTUCKET – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, that our medical providers need to continue to care for patients. Hospitals across the country are facing shortages and we are concerned that our limited supply could soon be exhausted as this situation continues to evolve. Nantucket Cottage Hospital is appealing to the community for donations of N95 respirator masks, regular ear loop masks, medical gloves and gowns. We would like this request to reach our local contractors, painters, dentist offices, beauty salons, and any other businesses or individuals who may have a supply they could donate. These items are critical to protect our healthcare workers and patients, and will help us prevent the spread of any potential infections in our community.

If you are able to donate any of these items, please drop them off at the loading dock at Nantucket Cottage Hospital off Vesper Lane between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. seven days per week.