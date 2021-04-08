You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nantucket Fire responds to greenhouse fire

Nantucket Fire responds to greenhouse fire

April 8, 2021

Nantucket Fire/CWN

NANTUCKET – Firefighters responded to a greenhouse fire on Nantucket Thursday. The fire at 95 Old South Road was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 