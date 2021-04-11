Nantucket Firefighters battle chimney fire

NANTUCKET – At 6:01 PM Sunday, a passerby to the property at 5 Arkansas Avenue noticed smoke coming from the roof of the home and called 911. An Engine was dispatched (2 FF/EMTs) to the scene. On duty members returning from an ambulance call, along with off duty personnel, responded with the Ladder (5 FF/EMTs) and a second engine (5 FF/EMTs) were dispatched to the scene.

The arrival of the engine found smoke coming from the rear of the house around the chimney and areas of the cedar shingles of the roof surface. The engine crew proceeded to the interior with Deputy Bates to check for involvement in the attic. The attic was found clear of fire and smoke. The Ladder crew proceeded to the roof using saws and hand tools to gain access to the fire under the roof shingles. The fire was contained to an area on the roof approximately 5 foot x 10 foot. No extension of the fire into the attic was found. Damage to the structure from the fire and accessing for extinguishment was moderate. Estimated cost of damage from the fire estimated at $20,000.

The majority of fire department personnel cleared the scene by 7:46 pm. There were no injuries to civilians or fire department members.

The probable cause of the fire is conductive/radiant heat from the chimney operations over time