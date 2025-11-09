You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nantucket firefighters battle large junkyard fire

November 9, 2025

NANTUCKET – Nantucket firefighters responded to a large junkyard fire late Saturday evening. Crews had to run long hose lines from the nearest hydrant to the scene off Hummock Pond Road where a myriad of objects were burning. The fire was reported under control in less than an hour. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

