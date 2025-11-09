NANTUCKET – Nantucket firefighters responded to a large junkyard fire late Saturday evening. Crews had to run long hose lines from the nearest hydrant to the scene off Hummock Pond Road where a myriad of objects were burning. The fire was reported under control in less than an hour. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Nantucket firefighters battle large junkyard fire
November 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Clerk magistrate for Nantucket nominated, while Vineyard has gained its first district court judge
- CIVOC honoring Veterans Day with events and outreach with government shutdown impacts
- Cape Cod Commission invites the public to partake in bus transit survey
- Former CEO of Heritage Museums has died
- Cape leaders affirm their support for SNAP
- Coast Guard safety class fulfills requirements of new MA boating law
- Sandy Neck Beach Park set to undergo next phase of sustainable renovations
- Nantucket approves short term rentals without restrictions
- Falmouth receives letter clarifying state agency’s views on site of proposed police station
- High winds could cause outages, ferry service interruptions Tuesday
- Bourne has banned sales of the drug Kratom
- Lawmakers want easier application process for Cape towns seeking Seasonal Communities Designation
- Ruling made to keep funding SNAP past November 1st deadline