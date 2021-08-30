NANTUCKET – A dramatic photo shows the scene where Nantucket Police and Fire units were at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 2 Fairgrounds public parking lot Monday. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nantucket firefighters battle vehicle fire in Fairgrounds Road parking lot
August 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
