Nantucket firefighters battle vehicle fire in Fairgrounds Road parking lot

August 30, 2021

Nantucket Police/CWN

NANTUCKET – A dramatic photo shows the scene where Nantucket Police and Fire units were at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 2 Fairgrounds public parking lot Monday. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

