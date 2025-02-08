You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nantucket man facing drug trafficking charges

February 7, 2025

Nantucket Police/CWN

NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On Friday at approximately 2:19 PM, the Nantucket Police Department Detective and Patrol Divisions executed a search warrant at 15 Youngs Way. As a result, the Francisco Fernandez Sanchez, 31, of Nantucket was charged with trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more.

During the service of the search warrant, approximately 2,574 grams (5.67 pounds) of a substance believed to be cocaine was located at the scene and confiscated as evidence. The estimated street value of this amount of cocaine is $257,400.

The search warrant and subsequent arrest was the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Nantucket Police Department Detective Division. Nantucket Police thank the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Regional Office and the Massachusetts State Police for their support throughout the investigation.

