Nantucket Police seek B&E suspect

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Police Department Detective Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent breaking and entering into a coffee shop on Broad Street that occurred in the early morning hours of 6/22/21.

The suspect can be described as middle aged white male possibly in his 50s, shorter white hair, stocky build, 5ft 8 to 5ft 10 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a darker t-shirt, dark pants, dark shoes and a grayish hat with a white emblem of some kind on the front of it.

The suspect can be seen walking down Easy Street towards Broad Street at approximately 12:45am on 6/22/21. The suspect remained in the area breaking into the business multiple times and left the area around 3:00am.