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NASA releases statement on Saturday meteor event that caused loud boom and rattling across eastern Massachusetts

May 31, 2026


CAPE COD – From NASA: Eyewitnesses in New England and NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 PM EDT accompanied by a loud noise. The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy released at breakup is estimated to be equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which accounts for the loud noise.

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