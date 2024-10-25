National Guardsman stationed in Sandwich arrested and charged for possession and distribution of child pornography



BOSTON, MA – A Master Sergeant of the 102 Security Forces of the Massachusetts National Guard stationed in Sandwich, Mass. has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Nicholas Wells, 43, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. Wells was arrested yesterday and, following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, agreed to voluntarily detention pending trial without prejudice.

According to the charging documents, Wells engaged in chats on a messaging application, in which he allegedly discussed his interest in minors and distributed videos depicting child pornography. It is alleged that, following search warrants for Wells’ messaging application account and home, over 300 images and 100 videos depicting child pornography were located on Wells’ phone, along with evidence that Wells allegedly distributed over 70 videos depicting child pornography.

The charge of possessing child pornography provides for a sentence up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. The charge of distributing child pornography provides for a sentence of at leave five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Sandwich Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian J. Sullivan of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.