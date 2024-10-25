National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Saturday



CAPE COD – On Saturday, October 26, 2024 local police departments will be participating in the DEA’s National Take-Back Initiative. The event, being held from 10 am-2 pm, aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. As with the previous Take-Back events, local residents can return their unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal at your local police station.

From the Drug Enforcement Agency: The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.