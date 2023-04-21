CAPE COD – Local police departments will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused or unwanted medications can be dropped off at local police departments, no questions asked, from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
