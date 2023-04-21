You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

April 21, 2023


CAPE COD – Local police departments will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Unused or unwanted medications can be dropped off at local police departments, no questions asked, from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

