Natural gas leak reported in Bourne

November 9, 2020

BOURNE – A natural gas line reportedly ruptured in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Monday. The 2 inch high pressure line was located on Lewis Point Road at Nye Way. Firefighters stood by the scene until National Grid could cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

